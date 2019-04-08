Parliament adopts bill to celebrate last Saturday of April as Citizen’s Day in Armenia at first reading
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill at the first reading presented by the government according to which last Saturday of April will be celebrated as the Day of the Citizen in Armenia.
92 MPs voted in favor of the bill, 3 voted against and 5 abstained.
The voting of the bill at the second reading will take place within 24 hours.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
