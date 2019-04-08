Armenian Speaker of Parliament accepts Iranian counterpart’s invitation to visit Tehran

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on April 8 met with Speaker of Parliament of Iran Ali Larijani within the framework of the 140th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Iranian Speaker of Parliament stated that there are brotherly ties between the two countries, the evidence of which was the recent official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Iran.

Ali Larijani congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on his election as Speaker of Parliament and touched upon the parliamentary cooperation and boosting the economic ties between the two states.

In his turn the Armenian Speaker of Parliament stated that the friendly ties between Armenia and Iran are based on centuries-old historical-cultural ties and expressed confidence that the mutual partnership will develop also at the parliamentary level.

During the meeting the sides touched upon deepening the cooperation in high technologies, energy, financial and other sectors.

Ali Larijani invited Speaker Mirzoyan to visit Iran which was accepted by the latter with pleasure.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan