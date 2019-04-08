One of citizens protesting against arrest of SPAYKA executive detained by Police

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. One of the citizens protesting against the arrest of CEO of SPAYKA LLC Davit Ghazaryan has been detained by the Police, the Police told Armenpress.

“One citizen has been detained. He will be released after taking respective actions and preparing a protocol”, the Police said.

The employees of SPAYKA LLC launched protests today early in the morning against the arrest of their CEO Davit Ghazaryan.

Davit Ghazaryan is suspected in tax evasion and has been remanded into a two-month custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan