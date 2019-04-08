Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

SPAYKA crowd of protesters relocate demonstration outside governmental headquarters


YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A crowd of protesters demonstrating against the arrest of SPAYKA executive Davit Ghazaryan are proceeding through the streets of Yerevan towards the governmental headquarters.

The protesters are employees of SPAYKA, a major exporting and agricultural company whose executive is suspected in tax evasion. Ghazaryan, the director of the company, was placed under a two-months pre-trial detention period today, sparking protests by his employees.

The employees first gathered outside the courthouse.

SPAYKA official Karen Baghdasaryan announced they are re-locating to Republic Square to protest outside the government’s headquarters.

The demonstrators demand a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

