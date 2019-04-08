SPAYKA employees demonstrate outside courthouse against CEO’s arrest

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Hundreds of employees of SPAYKA are demonstrating outside a Yerevan courthouse against the jailing of their CEO Davit Ghazaryan.

Ghazaryan is suspected in tax evasion and was placed under a two-month pre-trial detention period today.

The protesters had blocked the Tigran Mets Avenue in front of the courthouse, but after a while police officers cleared the area.

The demonstrators even blocked the vehicle that was transporting Ghazaryan to jail. Eventually officers were able to clear the street for the vehicle to pass through after a brawl.

Then, SPAYKA official Karen Baghdasaryan addressed the crowd, urging to maintain everything within the law.

According to Baghdasaryan, police detained several of their employees.

“We aren’t blocking roads, we aren’t using violence, all instigators have nothing to do with us”, he said.

He said that the protest doesn’t have any political subtext.

The protest continues.

