SPAYKA director appeals for release on bail

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS Jailed CEO of SPAYKA, a major exporting and freight company, has appealed to court to be set free on bail.

Ghazaryan’s attorney Karen Sardaryan told reporters his client hasn’t yet testified.

“The justification of the detention was that Ghazaryan could’ve impacted people for testifying in his favor”, he said.

Today, a Yerevan court approved the investigators’ motion to jail Ghazaryan for two-month amid an investigation into suspected tax evasion.

Sardaryan said they’ve also requested the court to order an additional audit. He said the initial conclusion was prepared in unprecedented haste and they weren’t even aware of it.

According to tax authorities, Ghazaryan’s SPAYKA failed to pay nearly 14,5 million dollars in taxes.

