SPAYKA executive jailed

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has approved the State Revenue Committee Investigative Department’s motion to place SPAYKA executive Davit Ghazaryan under a customary two-months pre-trial detention period.

Ghazaryan is the CEO of the major agricultural exporting and freight company SPAYKA suspected in tax evasion.

He denies wrongdoing.

Many employees of SPAYKA are demonstrating outside the courthouse against the arrest. Protesters say they want a meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan himself.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan