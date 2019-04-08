President Armen Sarkissian meets Horasis Chair Frank-Jürgen Richter in Portugal

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Portugal to take part in the annual global meeting of Horasis international think tank, met with Chairman of Horasis Frank-Jürgen Richter, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Talking about the possible cooperation directions the officials highlighted the plan to hold one of the future programs of the Center in Armenia. It was stated that the possibility to hold the Horasis China 2020 meeting in Armenia will be considered.

Horasis is an independent, international think tank which hosts meetings to advance solutions to the most critical challenges facing corporations today. Participants jointly identify globally relevant issues and develop interdisciplinary solutions. Among the participants are CEOs of the world’s most respected corporations, key leaders from emerging markets, and public figures including heads of government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan