Conglomerate giant Hinduja Group interested in partnership with Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Prakash Hinduja, Europe Regional CEO of the Indian Hinduja Group conglomerate to discuss possibilities of economic cooperation between Armenia and India, the Armenian President’s Office said in a news release.

The meeting took place in Portugal where Sarkissian is attending the Horasis meeting.

Prakash Hinduja said his company is interested in partnership and joint projects in technology and science.

Sarkissian invited Prakash Hinduja to visit Armenia in June to participate in the upcoming Armenian Summit of Minds.

Hinduja Group is a Mumbai-based conglomerate with businesses in the fields of Automotive, Information Technology, Media, Entertainment & Communications, Infrastructure Project, Development, Oil & Specialty Chemicals, Power, Real Estate and Healthcare.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan