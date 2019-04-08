Extraordinary session begins in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.

Several issues are in the session agenda, including the package of bills on making change in the Law on Protection of Economic Competition and changes and amendments in the law on Public Services Regulatory Body.

The bill on making change in the Tax Code is also included in the session agenda.

