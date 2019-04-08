Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 8, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry, however, urges drivers to use snow tires.

According to the information provided by the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

