Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 8, as of 08:30, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.
The ministry, however, urges drivers to use snow tires.
According to the information provided by the Georgian authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:24 Armenia, Rwanda to realize joint innovative, research projects
- 10:09 Armenian President participants in Horasis annual global meeting in Portugal
- 09:54 President of Artsakh holds meeting with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II
- 09:53 US Secretary of Homeland Security K. Nielsen resigns
- 09:34 Road condition
- 04.07-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 04.06-17:27 Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
- 04.06-16:30 Armenia and Rwanda make joint efforts to prevent future genocides, Armenian FM gives interview to Rwandan media
- 04.06-15:53 Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 04.06-14:40 Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed - SIS
- 04.06-13:46 Armenian President takes part in opening ceremony of World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan
- 04.06-13:14 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits frontline in Artsakh
- 04.06-13:03 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week
- 04.06-12:30 Pashinyan introduced on a number of observations carried out by CBA and finance ministry
- 04.06-12:05 Two killed in Afghanistan blast
- 04.06-11:47 Consecration and inauguration ceremony of conciliar Church of Intercession to be held in Stepanakert on April 7
- 04.06-11:23 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 04.06-11:21 European Stocks - 05-04-19
- 04.06-11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-04-19
- 04.06-11:12 US stocks up - 05-04-19
- 04.06-11:11 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-19
- 04.06-11:09 Oil Prices Up - 05-04-19
- 04.06-10:31 President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 04.06-10:29 CIS Ministerial Council approves Plan for 2019
- 04.05-21:45 Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan
- 04.05-21:30 Criminal case initiated against PM Pashinyan’s relative on charges of using false documents – NS Director
- 04.05-20:36 President Sarkissian visits banks of the Jordan River where Jesus Christ was baptized
- 04.05-20:20 Leaderships of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have radically opposed approaches to the problem of refugees and displaced persons, Artsakh’s FM
- 04.05-20:08 Nikol Pashinyan visits Russian military base N102, city bus station and Shirak airport in Gyumri; PM meets with make-shift shelter dwellers
- 04.05-19:45 President of Artsakh, YSU rector discuss cooperation between main universities of two Armenian republics
- 04.05-19:27 Armenian PM visits Russian military base in Gyumri
- 04.05-18:40 Court of Appeal again cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months
- 04.05-17:43 Italian MPs promise consistent efforts for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
- 04.05-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-19
- 04.05-17:13 Asian Stocks - 05-04-19
10:23, 04.04.2019
Viewed 8235 times U.S. warns Turkey of ‘potentially devastating consequences of unilateral military action in Syria’
12:47, 04.01.2019
Viewed 2341 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
19:44, 04.04.2019
Viewed 1367 times It’s time for Armenia to become part of new Silk Road – Armenian President meets with Chinese delegation
15:15, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1358 times FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia
10:22, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1313 times Armenia plans to open embassy in Addis Ababa: FM’s interview to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation