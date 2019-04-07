ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit

Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin

Right of people of Artsakh to self- determination cannot be suppressed by the use of force – statement of Foreign Ministry of Armenia

Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Karekin II asks Patriarch Kirill to mediate for release of Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani jail

US state of Colorado proclaims April 2019 as Genocide Awareness Month

German Bundestag ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

19th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission held in Moscow

Armenian government implements programs to stimulate agricultural activity

Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference

All-new military equipment presented to PM Pashinyan

Pashinyan boards new train for Yerevan-Gyumri maiden trip

Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS

SPAYKA suspected in $15,000,000 tax evasion, executive charged

Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed – SIS

EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Nune Sarkissian on passing down values through writing books, Aznavour and many more

Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria

Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election

Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan

Ethnic Armenian Tatev Abrahamyan named Vice-Champion at 2019 US Chess Championship

Rating of most beautiful older celebrities released