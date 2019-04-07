ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit
Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin
Right of people of Artsakh to self- determination cannot be suppressed by the use of force – statement of Foreign Ministry of Armenia
Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
Karekin II asks Patriarch Kirill to mediate for release of Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani jail
US state of Colorado proclaims April 2019 as Genocide Awareness Month
German Bundestag ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
19th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission held in Moscow
Armenian government implements programs to stimulate agricultural activity
Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference
All-new military equipment presented to PM Pashinyan
Pashinyan boards new train for Yerevan-Gyumri maiden trip
Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS
SPAYKA suspected in $15,000,000 tax evasion, executive charged
Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed – SIS
EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Nune Sarkissian on passing down values through writing books, Aznavour and many more
Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria
Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election
Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan
Ethnic Armenian Tatev Abrahamyan named Vice-Champion at 2019 US Chess Championship
