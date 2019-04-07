Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week


YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

 

Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit

 

 

Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin

 

 

Right of people of Artsakh to self- determination cannot be suppressed by the use of force – statement of Foreign Ministry of Armenia

 

 

Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

 

 

Karekin II asks Patriarch Kirill to mediate for release of Karen Ghazaryan from Azerbaijani jail

 

 

US state of Colorado proclaims April 2019 as Genocide Awareness Month

 

 

German Bundestag ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

 

 

19th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission held in Moscow

 

 

Armenian government implements programs to stimulate agricultural activity

 

 

Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference

 

 

All-new military equipment presented to PM Pashinyan

 

 

Pashinyan boards new train for Yerevan-Gyumri maiden trip

 

 

Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS

 

 

SPAYKA suspected in $15,000,000 tax evasion, executive charged

 

 

Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed – SIS

 

 

EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Nune Sarkissian on passing down values through writing books, Aznavour and many more

 

 

Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria

 

 

Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election

 

 

Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan

 

 

Ethnic Armenian Tatev Abrahamyan named Vice-Champion at 2019 US Chess Championship

 

 

Rating of most beautiful older celebrities released

 




