Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit in Jordan, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Greeting the Armenian President, the King of Jordan spoke about the Armenian people with deep respect and noted the deep interactions and historical friendship existed between the two peoples. King Abdullah II of Jordan particularly emphasized the role of the Armenian community in the life of the country, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s office.

President Sarkissian thanked for the warm reception. Emphasizing the friendly attitude of King Abdullah II of Jordan, as well as his father, towards Armenian, President Sarkissian said the best proof of the friendship between Armenia and Jordan is the Armenian church on the bank of the Jordan River.

The Armenian President and the King of Jordan referred to the opportunities of developing relations and expanding cooperation between the two states. According to President Sarkissian, the two countries have numerous similarities, not rich in natural resources, Armenia and Jordan highlight the human resources.

The Armenian President and the King of Jordan shared the opinion that there is great potential for developing bilateral partnership and the two countries can successfully cooperate in the spheres of technologies, science and healthcare.

The King of Jordan said that in the near future he will send a delegation to Armenia for discussing cooperation opportunities on site.

The Armenian President invited King Abdullah II of Jordan to visit Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan