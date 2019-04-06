Armenia and Rwanda make joint efforts to prevent future genocides, Armenian FM gives interview to Rwandan media

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Rwanda have great potential for working together, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a briefing with Rwandan media representatives. '' We have a shared history of tragedy and the experience of overcoming and defeating that burden of loss and the burden of enormous crime. We are working with Rwanda together on the Genocide prevention at the international level. From our experience, the experience of our peoples, we know that if you do not address that problem, do not fight this crime, it will haunt generations. It haunts the generations of our people, because the depth of the tragedy is despicable’', he said.

The Minister noted that Armenia and Rwanda are important contributors to the international effort to prevent genocides, mass atrocities, and crimes against humanity. '' We are very keen to work together, continue working together. Also we are countries which have an enormous potential and an enormous record of development and I think we have many commonalities in this. We have our experience in which smart development takes a hint in a way in which we try to expand and strengthen the wealth of the people, the development of our country. We have been seeing how interesting the development in Rwanda is taking place and the way in which you are putting an emphasis on smart development. Your country and the President of Rwanda is in lead of initiating Smart Africa center and smart development in Africa. This generates an enormous interest. We do a lot in Armenia in this direction'', Mnatsakanyan said.

According to Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenia records greate progress in high tech, innovation, smart solutions, IT solutions and creative education, giving the young generation the opportunity to untap their potential and their talent. '' We have generated many interesting examples and experience. And you have your experience. We are very keen to build good cooperation between the two nations especially in this field. There are many other areas in which we can cooperate and we are very keen to do that as well. My visit is very full of important and interesting meetings, I have just had a meeting in the parliament with the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers. We had an interesting discussion and we are very keen with the rest of my program. It will include both: part of the program will be about discussing the way in which we work in human rights field, and in the field of preventing genocides and mass atrocities'', he added.

Minister Mnatsakanyan assured that his visit will focus on the development of cooperation between the peoples of Armenia and Rwanda. '' I came here on behalf of the people and the Government of Armenia which stand in solidarity with the Government and the people of Rwanda to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Genocide on the April 7th. This is of course the absolute mark of the visit. The dates of the visit were particularly focused on April 7th. So this is why I am here for and I hope that we have already put record of working together. We are members of La Francophonie.

We were very happy to welcome Francophonie family in Armenia in October, at the Summit of Yerevan. This is an important platform, a very useful platform of cooperation, with a very strong potential. It was a platform which also brought our people and our countries together. And we were very glad that we could work together with the Secretary General, the new Secretary General whose election took place in Yerevan during the Summit, my good friend and a wonderful person Madame Louise Mushikiwabo. We value friendship between our peoples and we are very keen to discuss the various platforms of cooperation that we can utilize for Rwanda and for Armenia bilaterally, through multilateral platforms'', Mnatsakanyan said, adding that La Francophonie, the United Nations, the African Union, the Eurasian Economic Union, and other platforms in which Armenia and Rwanda are members will strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Rwanda.