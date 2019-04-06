Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with UN Secretary General António Guterres in Jordan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

Highlighting Armenia's cooperation with the UN, President Armen Sarkissian said that Armenia is actively involved in the activities of the UN and its bodies. ''We have quite expanded and effective cooperation, and also we want to make the cooperation more active particularly in the sidelines of the UNESCO and UNICEF'', the President said.

Armen Sarkissian emphasized the great contribution of António Guterres to the activities of Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Guterres was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation years ago.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in the sidelines of the UN and its bodies.

President Sarkissian highly assessed the support of the UN to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs as the only internationally authorized format for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The President of Armenia and the UN Secretary-General saluted the recent meeting between the Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president and underlined that the peaceful and negotiated settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative.

