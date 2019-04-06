Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed - SIS
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Attorney Vahagn Danielyan, accused of transferring bribe to judge, has been arrested, spokesperson of the Special Investigative Service Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenpress.
The lawyer has been charged for contributing to taking a bribe by a judge.
Earlier the National Security Service informed that Judge Gagik Heboyan from the Kotayk Province Court of General Jurisdiction has been charged for taking bribe by the assistance of the attorney.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:40 Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed - SIS
- 13:46 Armenian President takes part in opening ceremony of World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan
- 13:14 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits frontline in Artsakh
- 13:03 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week
- 12:30 Pashinyan introduced on a number of observations carried out by CBA and finance ministry
- 12:05 Two killed in Afghanistan blast
- 11:47 Consecration and inauguration ceremony of conciliar Church of Intercession to be held in Stepanakert on April 7
- 11:23 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 11:21 European Stocks - 05-04-19
- 11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-04-19
- 11:12 US stocks up - 05-04-19
- 11:11 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-19
- 11:09 Oil Prices Up - 05-04-19
- 10:31 President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 10:29 CIS Ministerial Council approves Plan for 2019
- 04.05-21:45 Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan
- 04.05-21:30 Criminal case initiated against PM Pashinyan’s relative on charges of using false documents – NS Director
- 04.05-20:36 President Sarkissian visits banks of the Jordan River where Jesus Christ was baptized
- 04.05-20:20 Leaderships of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have radically opposed approaches to the problem of refugees and displaced persons, Artsakh’s FM
- 04.05-20:08 Nikol Pashinyan visits Russian military base N102, city bus station and Shirak airport in Gyumri; PM meets with make-shift shelter dwellers
- 04.05-19:45 President of Artsakh, YSU rector discuss cooperation between main universities of two Armenian republics
- 04.05-19:27 Armenian PM visits Russian military base in Gyumri
- 04.05-18:40 Court of Appeal again cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months
- 04.05-17:43 Italian MPs promise consistent efforts for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
- 04.05-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-19
- 04.05-17:13 Asian Stocks - 05-04-19
- 04.05-16:38 PM appoints deputy justice ministers
- 04.05-16:23 PM Nikol Pashinyan discusses potential construction of new transportation terminus in Gyumri
- 04.05-15:57 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador
- 04.05-15:24 Armenian President arrives to Jordan
- 04.05-15:15 FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia
- 04.05-15:04 19th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission held in Moscow
- 04.05-14:52 Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for Qatar
- 04.05-14:39 Armenian justice minister receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See
- 04.05-13:42 SPAYKA suspected in $15,000,000 tax evasion, executive charged
10:23, 04.04.2019
Viewed 7928 times U.S. warns Turkey of ‘potentially devastating consequences of unilateral military action in Syria’
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 3426 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
12:47, 04.01.2019
Viewed 2204 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
20:48, 03.30.2019
Viewed 1633 times Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested
14:01, 03.30.2019
Viewed 1605 times Security of Artsakh's people priority for Armenia - Ambassador of Armenia to USA