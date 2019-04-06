Attorney Vahagn Danielyan jailed - SIS

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Attorney Vahagn Danielyan, accused of transferring bribe to judge, has been arrested, spokesperson of the Special Investigative Service Marina Ohanjanyan told Armenpress.

The lawyer has been charged for contributing to taking a bribe by a judge.

Earlier the National Security Service informed that Judge Gagik Heboyan from the Kotayk Province Court of General Jurisdiction has been charged for taking bribe by the assistance of the attorney.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan