Armenian President takes part in opening ceremony of World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Jordan on a working visit, today participated in the opening ceremony of the meeting of the World Economic Forum dedicated to the Middle East and North Africa, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The regional forum is taking place by the support and under the auspices of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah.

The meeting is attended by more than 1000 leaders of government, business, civil society, faith and academia, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan welcomed the meeting participants.

The speakers in their remarks touched upon the problems and challenges facing the region and the world, in particular talking about energy security, use of clean and renewable energy sources, climate change and other issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan