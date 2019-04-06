Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits frontline in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited the Defense Army of Artsakh from April 5 to 6 within the frames of the military cooperation program between Armenia and Artsakh, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Artsakh’s defense minister, Defense Army Commander, Mayor-General Karen Abrahamyan, Artak Davtyan visited the military units located in southern and central direction and the frontline.

On the second day of his working visit the top-military officials visited the frontline of one of the military unions, got acquainted with the combat situation, the works carried out so far.

At the end of the visit the military officials clarified the future cooperation actions.

