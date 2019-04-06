Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations at Artsakh line of contact in one week

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. During the period from March 31 to April 6 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact about 250 times by firing more than 2500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces of Artsakh continue fully controlling the situation in the frontline and confidently fulfill their military duties.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan