Pashinyan introduced on a number of observations carried out by CBA and finance ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Central Bank’s Dilijan Training and Research Centre, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM and Cabinet members were introduced on a number of observations carried out by the CBA and the finance ministry.

The current situation and development prospects of the securities market, as well as research and programs related to ensuring financial engagement for implementing investment, infrastructure programs, the financial stability and macroeconomic policy were presented.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan