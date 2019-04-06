Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

Two killed in Afghanistan blast


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Two people have been killed in explosions in Afghanistan’s east, RIA Novosti reports.

20 others, including women, children and police officers, were wounded in the blast that occurred in Jalalabad town.

The authors of the blast have not been identified yet.

