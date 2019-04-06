Consecration and inauguration ceremony of conciliar Church of Intercession to be held in Stepanakert on April 7

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The consecration and inauguration ceremony of the conciliar Church of Intercession will take place in Stepanakert on April 7 at 10:00, Artsakhpress reports.

The Artsakh Diocese informs that on the same day the first mass will be delivered by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

The ceremony will be attended by the sons of first philanthropist of the construction of the Church Hrant Vardanyan: the Vardanyan family donated a total of 400 million drams for the construction of the Church.

The representatives of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, other clergymen, officials and guests will attend the event.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan