LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $1886.50, copper price down by 0.48% to $6434.00, lead price down by 0.67% to $1993.00, nickel price up by 0.46% to $13200.00, tin price stood at $21150.00, zinc price down by 0.43% to $2908.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.