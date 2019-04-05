Criminal case initiated against PM Pashinyan’s relative on charges of using false documents – NS Director

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The criminal case initiated against PM Nikol Pashinyan’s relative is under the article of using false documents, ARMENPRESS reports NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan told the reporters.

“Preliminary investigation is underway. At the moment I cannot go in details. The criminal case is initiated under the article of using false documents”, Vanetsyan said.

On April 5 Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page that by his instruction a criminal case has been initiated against one of his close relatives.

“There are no doubts that the case will be thoroughly examined and the guilty will be punished in line with the law.

This is new Armenia and none of the akins of the PM can be above the law or privileged”, he wrote.

