Nikol Pashinyan visits Russian military base N102, city bus station and Shirak airport in Gyumri; PM meets with make-shift shelter dwellers

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. During his working visit to Shirak Province, accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Russian military base N102 in Gyumri on April 5.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, after inspecting servicemen’s living and working conditions, the Prime Minister visited the museum of the military base. In conclusion, he signed the Book of Honorary Guests and called at the local church which operates in the territory of the military base.

Then Nikol Pashinyan went to the Gyumri city bus station, where he discussed with the city authorities and government representatives issues related to the future activities of the bus station, including its major overhaul and the possibility of turning it into a transportation hub.

Nikol Pashinyan next visited Shirak airport, where he was briefed on the ongoing investment programs. An infrastructure modernization program was said to have been implemented at the airport. Owing to extra investment, a new arrival hall will be built and other logistical problems will be addressed during the year. The annual passenger traffic has already exceeded the mark of 200 thousand.

Highlighting Shirak airport’s development program, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the steps aimed at improving infrastructures in Gyumri might help enhance the attractiveness of the city, revitalize the local economy and step up incoming tourism.

In conclusion, the Premier visited the village of prefabricated temporary shelters near the Gyumri bus station, met with the locals and took note of their housing problems. The Head of Government called on several households and got acquainted with their living conditions.



On the way back to Yerevan, the Prime Minister called at Maralik community and met with the local population.

According to the Decree of the Prime Minister of Armenia dated December 20, 2018, in the urban and rural settlements of the Shirak region, the process of documenting non-core buildings was conducted. 3517 temporary houses were documented, of which 2858 - in Gyumri, 5 - in Artik, 654 - in 17 rural settlements.

The working group established in accordance with the same decree of the Prime Minister will assess the volume of obligations for resettlement of people living in the disaster zone after the Spitak earthquake in non-core buildings - improving housing conditions, and eliminating non-core housing structures from the territories, developing proposals for legalizing city-compliant documentation buildings, as well as the process of calculating the necessary funds to solve the problem.

The process will be completed by June 30 of this year. In the 104th settlement of the Gyumri bus station there are 164 houses.