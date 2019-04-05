Court of Appeal again cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months

YERVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal has cancelled the examination of the complaint filed by Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers against the decision of the court of first instance to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by another 2 months, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

ARMENPRESS reports the hearing will continue on March 9 at 14:30.

“Today we finished the process of presenting complaints which we had started yesterday. The examination of the complaint is not over yet”, Alumyan said.

Robert Kocharyan was present at the hearing but did not give a speech. He is expected to speak and present his viewpoints on April 9.

On February 15 the court of 1st instance satisfied the motion of the Special Investigation Service to extend Kocharyan's detention for another two months. Kocharyan is charged for breaching the constitutional order in 2008 and taking bribes of particularly large amount.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan