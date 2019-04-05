Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-19

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 487.42 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 547.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.59 drams to 637.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 109.01 drams to 20108.13 drams. Silver price down by 1.19 drams to 236.4 drams. Platinum price up by 317.02 drams to 13821.75 drams.