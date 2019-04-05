Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on April 5 received Ambassador of the Czech Republic Petr Mikyska on the completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker of Parliament highly valued the Ambassador’s almost seven-year diplomatic activity in Armenia and stated the current level of the Armenian-Czech close cooperation is also a result of his work.

Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the further expansion of the inter-parliamentary cooperation at different levels and formats. It was stated that it is necessary to strengthen the close political ties. The officials also touched upon the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

The Speaker also highly appreciated the Ambassador’s efforts aimed at the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), expressing hope that the process will end soon.

In his turn the Ambassador assured that after the ratification of the Agreement by the Czech Senate, the process is also underway in the Chamber of Deputies, and it can be expected that the final approval will take place soon. The Czech Ambassador introduced his activities carried out during his tenure and assured that his future actions will also contribute to developing the bilateral relations. He informed that he will continue his diplomatic activity in Georgia and added that he will use all chances to visit Yerevan.

The Speaker wished the Ambassador success and productive work in his future activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan