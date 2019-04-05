Armenian President arrives to Jordan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has arrived to Amman, the capital of Jordan on a working visit on April 5.

On April 6th, the Armenian President will participate in the World Economic Forum meeting on the Middle East and North Africa.

Sarkissian is invited to the event as a keynote speaker.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan