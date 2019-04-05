FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is in Ethiopia on an official visit, met with the representatives of the local Armenian community on April 4, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The minister thanked the community representatives for the reception and highlighted the community’s importance in Ethiopia’s public-political life and its bridging role in the relations of the two countries.

The Armenian FM highly valued the role of the community in preserving their national identity.

“During the whole period of the visit we felt the deep respect to Armenians here. We are a nation who always managed to stand firm, create wealth for itself and its communities. And you prove this. And the self-confidence we have towards our country comes from each Armenian who creates what is called a reputation of Armenian. I want to thank you for investing this self-confidence here, in this country. We are more than determined to bridge our countries. You are the first ambassadors of Armenia in Ethiopia. Once again I want to thank you”, the FM said.

The minister introduced the community on Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and government’s action plan which is directed for boosting the economy based on the development of innovation, high technologies and creative education. He also presented Armenia’s approaches and principled stance on the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Before the meeting the Armenian FM visited the St. George Armenian Apostolic Church in Addis Ababa.

