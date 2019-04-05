19th session of Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission held in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The 19th session of the Armenian-Russian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation was held in Moscow chaired by co-chairs of the commission - Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russia’s minister of transport Yevgeny Ditrikh, the Armenian deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

From the Armenian side the session was attended by minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan, minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan and first deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan.

In the beginning of the session the co-chairs stated that the decisions of the previous session overall have been implemented thanks to the joint works carried out by the respective agencies of the two countries.

During the session the bilateral cooperation opportunities in the fields of high technologies, transport, food safety, healthcare, education and science were discussed. The co-chairs stated that a specific attention must be paid to the development of tourism sector.

The co-chairs also expressed satisfaction over the positive dynamics registered in the Armenia-Russia mutual trade, stating that the sides will continue taking joint actions to expand the partnership. The trade turnover between the two countries comprised nearly 2 billion USD in 2018 and increased by 11.2% compared to 2017.

At the session the Russian side informed that it plans to implement reconstruction program for Upper Lars in 2019-2021.

The session also touched upon the issue of natural gas supply to Armenia and it was noted that a formula should be developed which will enable to have a stable and predictable mechanism for the formation of gas price on Armenia border.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan