Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for Qatar

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Qatar on April 6-10 to participate in the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker’s delegation includes head of My Step faction Lilit Makunts, chairmen of parliamentary standing committees, MPs and Parliament’s Chief of Staff-Secretary General Tigran Galstyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan