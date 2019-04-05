Armenian justice minister receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See 

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Artak Zeynalyan on April 5 received Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the Apostolic Nuncio (Ambassador) of the Holy See to Armenia, the justice ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Jose Avelino Bettencourt thanked the Armenian minister for the reception and praised the fact that a period of reforms and great hope has started in Armenia. In this context he stated that a new stage for deepening the relations between the Holy See and Armenia has launched, and all preconditions exist for the development of cooperation.

The justice minister welcomed the guest and expressed his deep respect to Pope Francis.

The sides also discussed the cooperation prospects and opportunities in the legal field at the meeting.

