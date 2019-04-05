President of Artsakh attends requiem mass commemorating all victims of 2016 April War
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 5 attended a requiem mass in St. Jacob Church in Stepanakert commemorating all the victims of the 2016 April War, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 14:52 Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament to depart for Qatar
- 14:39 Armenian justice minister receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See
- 13:42 SPAYKA suspected in $15,000,000 tax evasion, executive charged
- 13:29 President of Artsakh attends requiem mass commemorating all victims of 2016 April War
- 13:25 PM gets angry by seeing poor condition of Tigran Mets Street in Gyumri
- 12:52 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s complaint against arrest resumes
- 12:43 No political pressure on Constitutional Court, assures President Hrayr Tovmasyan
- 12:30 Parliamentary committee approves bill on providing assistance to citizens affected during 2008 March 1 events
- 11:38 Suspect arrested in Yerevan attempted murder
- 11:17 EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Nune Sarkissian on passing down values through writing books, Aznavour and many more
- 11:05 US state of Colorado proclaims April 2019 as Genocide Awareness Month
- 10:35 Ecuador to expel Assange within ‘hours to days,’ WikiLeaks says
- 10:22 Armenia plans to open embassy in Addis Ababa: FM’s interview to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation
- 10:19 Natalia Oreiro arrives in Armenia for April 7 concert
- 10:18 Armenian President hosts delegation led by President of German Constitutional Court
- 10:16 Director of major Armenian company arrested
- 09:55 Pashinyan boards new train for Yerevan-Gyumri maiden trip
- 09:51 UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Libya
- 09:26 Road condition
- 09:21 European Stocks - 04-04-19
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-04-19
- 09:20 US stocks - 04-04-19
- 09:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-04-19
- 09:18 Oil Prices - 04-04-19
- 04.04-21:48 German Bundestag ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA
- 04.04-20:14 Pashinyan will continue efforts for deepening relations with China
- 04.04-19:44 It’s time for Armenia to become part of new Silk Road – Armenian President meets with Chinese delegation
- 04.04-18:20 Court of Appeal cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months
- 04.04-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-19
- 04.04-17:42 Asian Stocks - 04-04-19
- 04.04-16:55 Armenia, Russia hold joint military exercises
- 04.04-16:48 Georgia ‘working’ on establishing direct flights with US
- 04.04-16:45 Presentation of ambulance helicopter to take place on April 7 – healthcare minister
- 04.04-15:57 Armenian President to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan
- 04.04-15:39 Deputy Minister of Healthcare was caught red-handed in bribery, NSS chief comments on arrest
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 3269 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
12:47, 04.01.2019
Viewed 2116 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 2096 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 2094 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
20:48, 03.30.2019
Viewed 1585 times Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested