5 April

President of Artsakh attends requiem mass commemorating all victims of 2016 April War


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 5 attended a requiem mass in St. Jacob Church in Stepanakert commemorating all the victims of the 2016 April War, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




