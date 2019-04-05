PM gets angry by seeing poor condition of Tigran Mets Street in Gyumri

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan got angry upon his arrival in Gyumri when he saw the poor condition of Tigran Mets Street while walking there.

The PM asked Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan why the street, that is under construction, is in so poor condition which creates difficulty for movement.

“At one time, people complained that Gyumri is not being constructed, but now they complain that construction is being carried out, this means that something is wrong here. Most of the construction sites in Armenia have been turned into dump”, Pashinyan said.

He urged to solve the issue by convening a working consultation with the participation of architects and responsible officials of the street renovation project.

“Invite architects and all those who work and tell them that when construction is being carried out it doesn’t mean that the life in the city should stop. Passability should be ensured”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan