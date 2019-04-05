Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

No political pressure on Constitutional Court, assures President Hrayr Tovmasyan


YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan assures that there is no political pressure on them, reports Armenpress.

“I assure with 100% that there is no such thing. This is the first precondition for the effective activity of the Constitutional Court. Zero constraint from any phenomenon and any person”, he told reporters, commenting on the question relating to avoiding pressures on them.

Hrayr Tovmasyan added that a secret book exists for him, that is the Constitution.

As for the candidates for members of the Court preferred by him, Tovmasyan said for him the important is that these persons meet all the demands of law.

“I am not the one who decides with whom to work, it is decided by the President, the government and the general council of judges. The Constitutional Court has no preferable candidate in this regard”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




