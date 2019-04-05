Parliamentary committee approves bill on providing assistance to citizens affected during 2008 March 1 events
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on state and legal affairs approved the bill on providing assistance to the persons affected during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.
The bill has been proposed by Vice Speakers of Parliament Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan.
The bill has been included in the agenda of the Parliament’s plenary sessions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
