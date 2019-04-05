Suspect arrested in Yerevan attempted murder
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. A suspect is in custody after a 40-year-old man has been shot in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia district Friday morning, police said.
The victim has been hospitalized.
The suspect is a 57-year-old man who authorities said fired a revolver. He has been detained in suspicion of attempted murder.
Police are currently investigating.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
