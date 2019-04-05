US state of Colorado proclaims April 2019 as Genocide Awareness Month

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. USA’s Colorado Governor Jared Polis has issued a proclamation designating April 2019 as “Genocide Awareness Month” in the state, referencing the Armenian Genocide, among others, the Armenian National Committee of America said.

The proclamation highlights the importance of genocide education, and calling out perpetrators who are still denying their crimes against all of humanity.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan