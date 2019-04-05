Ecuador to expel Assange within ‘hours to days,’ WikiLeaks says

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Ecuador plans to expel WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from its London embassy and has an agreement in place with the U.K. for his arrest, Wikileaks said on Twitter.

“A high level source within the Ecuadorian state has told WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will be expelled within "hours to days" using the INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext--and that it already has an agreement with the UK for his arrest”, it tweeted.

Assange was granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and has been living in the country’s embassy in the UK.

