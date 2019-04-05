Pashinyan boards new train for Yerevan-Gyumri maiden trip

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the first passenger of the brand new EMU (electric-multiple unit train) of the Yerevan-Gyumri route.

The new train made its maiden voyage today, on April 5.

The Prime Minister first of all toured the Sasuntsi Davit Railway Station and then boarded the train and took a seat next to the engineer in the cabin.

The new EMU will travel from Yerevan to Gyumri in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

The Russian EP2D train was bought by the South Caucasian Railway CJSC.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan