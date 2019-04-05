Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 5, as of 08:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks and is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan