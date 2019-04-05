LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.08% to $1892.50, copper price down by 0.35% to $6465.00, lead price up by 0.02% to $2006.50, nickel price down by 1.09% to $13140.00, tin price down by 0.47% to $21150.00, zinc price up by 0.79% to $2921.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.