German Bundestag ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The German Bundestag ratifies the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Armenia and the EU on April 4, ARMENPRESS was informed from the twitter page of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

Armenia-EU CEPA was signed on November 24,2017. It has already been ratified by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Luxemburg, as well as the European Council.

