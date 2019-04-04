Pashinyan will continue efforts for deepening relations with China

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on April 4 the delegation led by Mrs. Shen Yueyue, Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guests, Pashinyan noted that the development of relations with friendly China is among the foreign policy priorities of Armenia and the visit of Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China will give new impetus to the cooperation between the two countries. Highly assessing the current level of Armenian-Chinese relations, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia is interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, technological and other directions.

Thanking the PM for the reception, Shen Yueyue noted that Armenia is a friendly country for China and an important partner. According to her the relations between the two countries are on a high level and China is interested in their future development, including by activation of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary relations, noting that when he was a member of the parliament he was a member of the parliamentary friendship group with China and participated in the works of strengthening the Armenian-Chinese relations, and now, as an MP, he is ready to continue the efforts in that direction. Shen Yueyue noted that China highly appreciates Nikol Pahinyan’s contribution to the development of bilateral relations and is ready to deepen the partnership.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the balanced position of China over Nagorno Karabakh conflict, highlighting the support of the international community for a peaceful conflict settlement. Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia remains committed to "One-China policy". The Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee noted that China continues supporting the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, highlighting the settlement of the conflict through political dialogue.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to cooperation agenda between Armenia and China and prospects for its development. Nikopl Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in the development of partnership in the spheres of road construction, energy, high technologies, and organic agriculture. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of the development of tourism between the two countries, the sides emphasized the importance of taking practical steps for establishing direct flights.

Shen Yueyue said that the direction mentioned by the Armenian PM are also of interest for China and there is great potential for developing cooperation and she will convey the proposals of the Armenian side to the respective state bodies of China.

The sides also referred to the cooperation in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union. PM Pashinyan noted that Armenia, as a country presiding over the EAEU, will continue to support the future development of China-EAEU relations.

The Vice-Chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee of China highly assessed the role of Armenia in the cooperation between China and the EAEU.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on international and regional projects initiated by China, particularly “One Belt One Road”. Saluting the China-initiated projects and highlighting their economic importance, the Armenian Prime Minister noted that Armenia is ready to be involved in their implementation.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the support of China to Armenia and assessed the opening of the Armenian-Chinese friendship school in Yerevan as a proof of the high level of relations between the two countries. The school has already become quite popular and has 400 students.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan