Armenian government implements programs to stimulate agricultural activity

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet meeting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government told Armenpress.

The Government approved a number of agricultural incentive programs. In particular, the program of state support for construction or reconstruction of small and medium-sized “smart” sheds and their technological support has been approved. The program will help develop animal husbandry and, in particular, cattle breeding. Acting Minister of Agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan gave details of the program.

The government program of interest rate subsidies for loans provided to farmers for introducing hail-proof nets provides that anti-hail systems can be installed by both the contractor and the economic entity. By using the available mechanisms offered by the program, it will be possible to introduce anti-hail nets for 250 hectares of vineyards and gardens in 2019. This system is a guarantee of protection up to 100% of the harvest of gardens and vineyards.

The Premier urged those concerned to give the public appropriate information about the programs to be implemented in the agricultural sector, stressing the importance of monitoring the implementation of the program.

“These programs must be implemented in full. It is crucial for us to get feedback in good time and make the necessary changes to the programs in a timely manner,” the Prime Minister said.

Within the framework of its investment program, Decora Group LLC will be exempt of customs duties for all imports of technological equipment, component parts and raw materials. The company imports products that will be used in the manufacture of orthopedic mattresses, bedding, pillows and blankets. The program provides for investments in the amount of 1.1 to 1.2 billion drams. Currently there are 60 workplaces with an average salary of 190,000 drams. As a result, 15 new jobs will be created with an average salary of 220,000 drams.

The total output of the project will be 4.9 billion drams, of which 3.7 billion drams will be sold in Armenia and 1.2 billion drams in third countries. The cost of goods presented for receipt of benefits is 1,621,000,000 drams. The exemption from customs duties is 121,821,000 drams.

Touching on the process of providing benefits, Nikol Pashinyan noted: “In the first quarter of 2019, 13 programs were approved in priority areas by government decisions, resulting in a total investment of USD 146 million, and the expected number of jobs is 912. I mean those investments made in a preferential mode alone. Note that six programs were approved in the first quarter of 2018, which were supposed to attract USD 5 million in investments and provide 140 jobs. Thus, the figures are 27 times up in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Accordingly, we will boast a 6.5-fold increase in jobs.”