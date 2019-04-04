Court of Appeal cancels examination of complaint against prolonging Robert Kocharyan’s pre- trial detention by 2 months

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal has cancelled the examination of the complaint filed by Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers against the decision of the court of first instance to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by another 2 months, ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the reporters.

He added that tomorrow they will present their objections.

On February 15 the court of 1st instance satisfied the motion of the Special Investigation Service to extend Kocharyan's detention for another two months.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan