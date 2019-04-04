Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-19

YEREVAN, 4 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.44 drams to 487.29 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.43 drams to 547.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 641.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 20.60 drams to 20217.14 drams. Silver price up by 2.41 drams to 237.59 drams. Platinum price up by 200.03 drams to 13504.73 drams.