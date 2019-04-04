Georgia ‘working’ on establishing direct flights with US
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development is working on establishing direct flights with the United States and is preparing a special research for it, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said at a press briefing on April 4.
“The research will help us to involve a company in order for the flights from Georgia to the USA to commence in time. I am sure that direct flights will help us to increase the economic potential that exists in the two countries”, he said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-04-19
- 17:42 Asian Stocks - 04-04-19
- 16:55 Armenia, Russia hold joint military exercises
- 16:48 Georgia ‘working’ on establishing direct flights with US
- 16:45 Presentation of ambulance helicopter to take place on April 7 – healthcare minister
- 15:57 Armenian President to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Jordan
- 15:39 Deputy Minister of Healthcare was caught red-handed in bribery, NSS chief comments on arrest
- 15:25 Pashinyan-Aliyev recent meeting gives hope for reaching progress in NK conflict settlement, says EU’s Mogherini
- 14:45 Moscow to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement results of Vienna meeting – Russian MFA spox
- 14:24 Armenian Ambassador meets with Speaker of Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament
- 13:59 Vazgen Manukyan re-appointed Chairman of Public Council
- 13:54 New law in Australia threatens social networks with fines, jail over violent content
- 13:46 Russia State Duma’s Deputy Chairman accepts invitation to visit Armenia
- 13:35 PM seeks to eradicate money laundering practices in road construction
- 13:31 EU fully supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in NK conflict settlement process - Świtalski
- 13:30 Armenian government approved 13 programs worth 146 mln USD in first quarter of 2019
- 13:20 Armenian opposition seeks laws against animal abuse
- 12:55 Defense minister congratulates Armenian de-miners on International Mine Awareness Day
- 12:53 Parliament to convene extraordinary session on April 8
- 12:25 Court hearing on Kocharyan’s complaint against arrest underway
- 11:57 PM angered over delays in social benefit payments, those responsible to be laid off in optimization
- 11:51 Armenian FM meets with UN Deputy Executive Secretary of Economic Commission for Africa
- 11:44 MFA official says process of reforms is Armenia’s main achievement in Eastern Partnership
- 11:34 President Sarkissian’s grandchildren visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 10:50 Armenia and Ethiopia want stronger bilateral ties
- 10:47 Iran never invested any hope on European countries, says FM Zarif
- 10:23 U.S. warns Turkey of ‘potentially devastating consequences of unilateral military action in Syria’
- 10:17 Armenia, Ethiopia have great cooperation potential – FM Mnatsakanyan’s briefing in Addis Ababa
- 10:08 No injuries as office in Armenian Parliament building catches fire
- 10:05 Secretary Pompeo names Morgan Ortagus as State Department Spokesperson
- 09:56 Series of cultural events launched at Presidential Palace
- 09:46 Armenia, Ethiopia to cooperate in IT sector
- 09:38 Road condition
- 09:04 European Stocks - 03-04-19
- 09:03 US stocks up - 03-04-19
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 3127 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 2455 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 2047 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 2044 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
12:47, 04.01.2019
Viewed 1966 times Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin