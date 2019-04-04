Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

Georgia ‘working’ on establishing direct flights with US


YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development is working on establishing direct flights with the United States and is preparing a special research for it, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said at a press briefing on April 4.

“The research will help us to involve a company in order for the flights from Georgia to the USA to commence in time. I am sure that direct flights will help us to increase the economic potential that exists in the two countries”, he said.

