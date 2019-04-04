Presentation of ambulance helicopter to take place on April 7 – healthcare minister
16:45, 4 April, 2019
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of the ambulance helicopter will take place on April 7 at 13:30 at the Ararat Golf club, Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.
Earlier in February minister Torosyan announced that a sanitary aviation service will be introduced in Armenia in partnership with the Armenian Helicopters LLC.
On March 2 the minister released a video which showed the evacuation of a patient from Dilijan via an ambulance helicopter.
